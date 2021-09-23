

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls (JCI) announced Thursday that it has signed a joint development agreement with Phylagen, a leading biotechnology company in the field of microbiome optimization of indoor environments.



Through this agreement, which includes a strategic investment in Phylagen, the companies are developing cutting-edge technology that leverages the science of building microbiomes to advance the future of healthy buildings.



Johnson Controls and Phylagen believe that future improvements to indoor health and safety require deep understanding of the unique indoor microbiomes of individual buildings.



Microbial life such as viruses, bacteria and fungi are all around us, including in every building and every surface. These microbes not only impact overall health and wellness, but they also share meaningful data about whether or not indoor environments are safe and optimized.



