

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Bethesda-headquartered Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), a provider of financing services to owners of commercial real estate, on Thursday, said it served as an exclusive advisor to Wharton Equity Partners in the $57.25 million sale of a 70,500 square-foot, specialty industrial building in Queens, New York.



The facility and 2.9-acre land parcel are situated in the Maspeth neighborhood. The financial services team worked closely with the owner, Gary Korn, of Wharton Equity Partners, to market the property and facilitate the disposition to EverWest Real Estate Investors, a Colorado-based investment fund, the financial company said in a statement.



Walker & Dunlop's Mo Beler, led the transaction alongside Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Diaz, and Taylor Geiger, the company added.



Walker & Dunlop includes over 250 capital sources. The firm completed $11 billion in brokered loan originations in 2020, a six percent increase over 2019, the company noted.



