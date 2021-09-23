

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its annual Investor Day presentation later on Thursday, cloud-based enterprise software marker Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 and initiated revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2022, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion from the prior forecast range of $26.2 billion to $26.3 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $26.31 billion for the year.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues in a range of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion, while the Street is looking for revenues of $31.47 billion.



