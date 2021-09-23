

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) on Thursday said it has signed Business Ambition For 1.5°C, a science-based targets initiative (SBTi) with a goal of reducing global warming to 1.5°C, by setting up interim science-based emissions reduction targets.



In addition, the company has pledged to set a long-term science-based target to reach net-zero value chain GHGs emissions by no later than 2050.



In line with this commitment, Tapestry had recently announced its plan to change to 100% renewable electricity in its stores, offices, and fulfillment centers by 2025. Further, the company has formed a new $50 million Tapestry Foundation to advance access and equity initiatives and to combat climate change.



'At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global house of fashion brands to effect real and lasting change for our industry and our stakeholders. Signing the Business Ambition for 1.5°C represents an important step forward in our journey to reduce our climate impact and make our planet more sustainable,' said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc.



