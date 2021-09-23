For the fourth quarter, revenues were $13.4 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.New York - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter, revenues were $13.4 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $2.20, an 11% increase from $1.99 last year, which included $0.29 in gains on an...

