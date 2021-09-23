

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of General Electric Company (GE), on Thursday, said it has inked a deal to buy BK Medical, an advanced surgical visualization company, from Altaris Capital Partners in a cash transaction valued $1.45 billion, the companies said in a statement.



The companies expect the deal to close in 2022.



Chicago-headquartered GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver rapid revenue growth as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE Healthcare also expects a high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.



BK Medical is headquartered in Boston and Copenhagen with over 650 employees and is delivering double-digit revenue growth. It is an innovator in global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation, used to guide clinicians during minimally invasive robotic surgeries.



