

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has agreed to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indstria e Comrcio, or Hemmer, a Brazilian company focused on condiments and sauces. The company said the acquisition of Hemmer, headquartered in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, will support Kraft Heinz's strategy of growing its International Taste Elevation product platform and its presence in emerging markets.



Rafael Oliveira, International Zone President at Kraft Heinz, said: 'Hemmer is a legendary company in Brazil, growing net sales significantly, and will bring a delicious and diverse portfolio of products to Kraft Heinz.'



