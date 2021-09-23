

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) said it expects to return over 50% of total fleet capacity to guest cruise operations by the end of October. Eight of the company's nine cruise line brands will be operating 42 ships, marking the return of over 50% of the company's global fleet capacity.



Carnival noted that this is an important milestone towards its overall goal to return nearly 65% of capacity by December 31, 2021.



'Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols,' said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival.



