

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), with its partner, Serum Institute of India, announced a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing of Novavax' protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The grant of emergency use listing by the WHO is a prerequisite for exports to numerous countries participating in the COVAX Facility.



'Today's submission is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to countries in great need around the world,' said Stanley Erck, President and CEO, Novavax.



