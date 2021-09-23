

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) said that it has reduced food waste sent to landfill across its corporate retail operations by 86 percent, far surpassing its goal of 50% by 2025 from a 2016 baseline.



The company noted that it donates enough surplus food to provide over 1.3 million meals to Canadians and prevent the release of over 3 million kg of greenhouse gases.



The company noted that it has diverted more than 4.2 million kilograms of expired bakery waste from the landfill and converted it into animal feed for local farms.



The company also aims to educate and empower its customers to join in their efforts, offering a number of resources, including a docuseries, Half Full, where Canadian chefs show how we can all cut down on waste by using every part of vegetables.



