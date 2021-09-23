

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.87 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $12.25 billion from $10.59 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $12.25 Bln vs. $10.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIKE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de