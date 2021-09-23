

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $3.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $62.68 billion from $53.38 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.76 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $62.68 Bln vs. $53.38 Bln last year.



