

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc (AAPL), is livid with the secret information getting leaked outside the company. Cook sent a memo to all the employees warning them that the company is on the hunt for the leakers and that, 'people who leak confidential information do not belong' at Apple.



The whole fiasco started when Tim Cook addressed the entire workforce in a meeting to inform them that the company will have frequent tests for the employees who are yet to be jabbed and it will not drop a vaccine mandate yet.



Along with this, he also spoke about the mistrust case between Apple and Epic where the makers of Fortnite refused to use Apple's billing prerequisite and Apple blacklisted the game from its App Store. Both of this two confidential information was leaked immediately on the Verge.



According to The Verge, these continuous leaks of insider information are also behind the iPhone leaks that circle the internet on a regular basis before the actual release of the phones. Cook made his displeasure clear with the recipients in another mail on Tuesday.



The transcript of the mail, obtained by The Verge shows his discontent as he said, 'I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.'



Cook went on to add that he is equally frustrated with the constant leaks and it was putting the trust between the company and the employees at stake. He went on to threaten that 'I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it's product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.'



