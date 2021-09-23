

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $30.98 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $23.98 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $52.58 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $147.42 million from $109.70 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $52.58 Mln. vs. $35.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $147.42 Mln vs. $109.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $134 - $138 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.68 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $548 - $552 Mln



