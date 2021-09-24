

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colorado-based packaging and containers manufacturers Ball Corporation (BLL) announced Thursday that it will invest in a aluminum can production facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The plant is expected to start manufacturing in late 2022, and to create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs when fully operational.



The company is going to invest $290 billion in the facility. The plant will produce cans, bottles, and caps that are cost-efficient and made of aluminum. As aluminum is infinitely reusable, this move will help the company and the market towards a more sustainable future. Ball added that almost 75% of the aluminum ever extracted is still in use. Aluminum can be a great replacement for non-recyclable and non-bio-degradable plastic if it can be produced and made available.



Kathleen Pitre, president, Ball beverage packaging North & Central America., said, 'Our new North Las Vegas plant is Ball's latest investment to serve accelerating demand for our portfolio of infinitely recyclable aluminum containers. The new plant is supported by numerous long-duration contracts for committed volume with our strategic global partners and regional customers and will enable us to serve customer and consumer needs for more sustainable aluminum beverage packaging while furthering our Drive for 10 vision.'



The reason behind choosing Nevada was because the customer can-filling investments, infrastructure, and labor pool available to the company in the location.



