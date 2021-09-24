

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



-Earnings: -RMB647 million in Q2 vs. -RMB476 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB1.02 in Q2 vs. -RMB0.80 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB44 million or RMB1.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB5.89 billion in Q2 vs. RMB3.16 billion in the same period last year.



