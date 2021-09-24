

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices increased 15.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 14.8 percent rise in July.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from August last year.



Import prices grew 15.7 percent annually in August and export prices rose by 17.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in August, after a 3.4 percent increase in the prior month.



