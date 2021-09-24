

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) increased its operating profit before other items guidance for fiscal 2022 to 145 million pounds to 155 million pounds. The Group said its strong performance has continued in the second quarter, supplemented by further COVID-related contract awards. Excluding COVID-related contracts, the business has continued to perform in line with expectations, the Group noted.



Also, the Group has agreed terms with DNB (UK) LTD, Lloyds Bank PLC, Santander UK PLC, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and National Westminster Bank PLC for a new 150 million pounds revolving credit facility for a period of four years. The new RCF replaces the 250 million pounds facility put in place in June 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

