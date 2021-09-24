

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) said that it expects AMP7 RCV growth in real terms to be more than 10%. Its projects will support economic recovery in region and deliver environmental improvements, through new innovative schemes that could provide a blueprint for future RCV growth.



The company recently had plans accredited by Science Based Targets initiative and are signatories of the Global Race to Zero initiative, which is central to COP26.



