

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN), a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, on Friday has announced the pricing of the initial public offering of its 30 million shares at $18 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 24, under the symbol 'CWAN'. The IPO is expected to close on September 28.



The Boise-based company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5 million shares at the IPO price.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the lead bookrunners of the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

