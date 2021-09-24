

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz has joined Automotive Cells Company as an equal shareholder along with Stellantis (STLA) and TotalEnergies (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK - DELETED, TOT), holding 1/3 equity stake. As a result, the partners will accelerate ACC's development with an objective of at least 120 GWh of cell capacity by 2030.



Automotive Cells Company (ACC) was founded in August 2020 from the initiative by Stellantis and TotalEnergies to become a European market leader for car batteries.



Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said: 'This new partnership allows us to secure supply, to take advantage of economies of scale, and to provide our customers with superior battery technology.'



