

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) announced Friday its decision to stop using animal fur.



Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, among others, said none of its Houses will be using fur starting from the Fall 2022 collections.



In Paris, Kering shares were trading at 636.30 euros, down 2.60 percent.



In 2017, Gucci progressively decided to take this step, followed by all the company's Houses, notably Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Saint Laurent.



In 2019, Kering formalized and published a set of animal welfare standards that will continue to be applied, as they concern other animal fibers and materials.



François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said, 'When it comes to animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general. The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

