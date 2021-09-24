

- BERENBERG CUTS ROYAL MAIL PRICE TARGET TO 530 (550) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CITIGROUP RAISES LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY TO 'BUY' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 299 (232)P - CITIGROUP RAISES ULTRA ELECTRONICS TARGET TO 3500 (2200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS ROYAL MAIL PRICE TARGET TO 815 (825) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - SOCGEN RAISES IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1800 (1275) PENCE - 'HOLD'



