

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said its supervisory Board has extended CEO Roland Harings' Executive Board contract by five years. Roland Harings joined the Executive Board in May 2019 and has served as its chairman since July 1, 2019. With the extension, his contract now runs until June 30, 2027.



Supervisory Board Chairman Fritz Vahrenholt stated: 'The company's management in the growth phase ahead of us is in good hands with Harings.'



The company also announced that, beginning October 1, 2021, its Executive Board will consist of three members: CEO Roland Harings, CFO Rainer Verhoeven, and COO Heiko Arnold. Thomas Bünger, who has been on the Executive Board since 2018, will leave the company when his contract expires on September 30, 2021.



