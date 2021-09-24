

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) said it will implement a groundbreaking dynamically integrated production system for digitalizing tool manufacturing in its plants worldwide in collaboration with DMG MORI Aktiengesellschaft. The dynamic system automates the existing individual process steps of design, planning, and programming. The companies are starting a joint software development project for this purpose.



'Through the development and use of this innovative production system for tool manufacturing, we expect to achieve significant improvements in agility, efficiency, and response times within Schaeffler's global production network,' said Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG.



