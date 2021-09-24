

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Mindtree has made several key executive appointments in Europe and Asia-Pacific to further accelerate growth in the two markets. Klaus Seifert has been appointed as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.



Mindtree also appointed Erik Julius Larsen as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux. Prior to joining the company, he worked at Cognizant as Country Manager and Head of Sales for Nordics.



Mindtree has appointed Dominic Del Giudice as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific. He was Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.



