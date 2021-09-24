

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German DAX index slipped into a decline in line with other European peers as caution stemming from the unresolved Evergande debt scenario and potential spillover risks reverberated in trading sentiment. Mood was also subdued ahead of Sunday's Federal elections, as investors keenly watch out for political shifts and realignments.



The forty-scrip index is currently trading at 15,539.06 down 0.75 percent over the previous close. The day's trading has been within the range of 15501.16 - 15642.02.



At current levels, the DAX is 3.05 percent lower than the 52-week high of 16028.60.



Meanwhile, the Ifo Business Climate reading for September dropped to 98.8 in September, from 99.6 previously, largely attributed to supply shortages in the industrial sector. The Ifo Current Conditions measure slipped to 100.4 from 101.4 in the previous period and so did Ifo Expectations which declined to 97.3 from 97.8 in the earlier period.



Polymer materials business Covestro and financial services business Deutsche Bank have gained a little over 1 percent.



Online-meal kit provider HelloFresh declined 3.33 percent. Adidas declined close to 3 percent. Athletic wear business Puma too dropped more than 2 percent after Nike cut 2022 sales forecasts.



Insurance business Allianz is the most active scrip with a turnover of 0.7 million euros. The scrip has lost 0.15 percent.



Only 11 scrips in the 40-scrip index have advanced from previous day's levels.



In the DAX super sector indices, Utilities continues as the top performer, after gaining 0.06 percent higher over the previous day. All other sectors are training Thursday's levels amidst a weak market sentiment. Pharma and Healthcare declined 1.00 percent, whereas Consumer Services dropped 0.88 percent and Consumer Goods dropped 0.85 percent.



The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1734, not far from 1.1736 at end of the previous day amidst the dollar index slipping to 93.15 from 93.46 at its previous close.



The ten-year bund yield has increased to -0.2445 percent versus -0.2580 percent on the previous day, as interest bearing assets realigned to a monetary tightening tendency in major economies.



