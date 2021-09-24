

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Jinko Solar Co. Ltd. or Jiangxi Jinko, the principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), is estimated to report net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko of between RMB 625 million and RMB 655 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2021. Excluding extraordinary gains and losses, estimated net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is expected to be between RMB 230 million and RMB 260 million. The projected revenues of Jiangxi Jinko under PRC GAAP are expected to be between RMB 23.6 billion and RMB 23.8 billion.



Jiangxi Jinko disclosed the estimates in accordance with PRC GAAP as part of its IPO process. JinkoSolar owns approximately 73.28% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.



