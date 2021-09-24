STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices continued to increase in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.
The producer price index grew 14.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 13.5 percent rise in July. Prices rose for the eight month in a row.
Import prices increased 11.9 percent yearly in August and rose 1.4 percent from a month ago.
Export prices grew 17.9 percent annually in August and increased 2.2 percent from the previous month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.8 percent in August.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de