

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Export orders advanced 17.6 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had expected a 20.7 percent growth.



Orders for mineral products accelerated 112.4 percent annually in August and those of transport equipment gained 42.4 percent. Bookings for chemicals, and plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof increased by 56.1 percent and 45.3 percent, respectively.



Demand for machinery grew 28.9 percent and those of electronic products rose 17.7 percent. Orders for textile products, and electrical machinery increased by 14.3 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



Booking for information and communication products surged 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, export orders declined 3.2 percent in August.



