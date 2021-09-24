

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 paused recent winning streak to shed close to a percent point as Evergrande fears re-emerged after Thursday's coupon payment deadline expired with no announcements from the company. Mood was somber despite the ECB Chief's clarification that Europe's share in the Evergrande exposure could be limited. Sentiment also remained dampened as increasing number of central banks deemed it fit to usher in a withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6636.01, down 0.98 percent from Thursday's close and 4.02 percent lower than the 52-week high of 6913.67. The day's trading has been between 6625.78 and 6678.65.



Auto manufacturer Renault gained 2.28 percent despite the negative sentiment. Specialty Industrial machinery maker Alstom advanced 1.28 percent.



Ophthalmic products business EssilorLuxottica, luxury products group Kering, healthcare business Eurofins Scientific, luxury goods business Hermes International, software business Dassault Systemes have all lost more than 2 percent.



Luxury goods group LVMH is the most active scrip with a turnover of 88 million. The scrip has shed close to 2 percent.



Only 15 scrips in the index are trading in positive territory.



The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1717, versus 1.1736 at end of the previous day as the dollar index recovered from intra-day lows to 93.31. DXY was at 93.46 at its previous close.



France's ten-year Bond yield has increased by around 30 percent to 0.099 percent versus 0.077 percent on the previous day, in tandem with the imminent interest rate hardening scenario.



