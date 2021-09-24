

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE-100 continued its weak sentiment for the second day but outperformed European peers as it lost more than a quarter percent in the last day of the week. The unresolved Evergrande problem, the tightening monetary policy scenario, the emerging oil crisis, the waning consumer confidence as well as the declining retail sales weighed in on investor sentiment at London Stock Exchange.



Data released after the bell on Thursday had indicated that the United Kingdom's GfK Consumer Confidence index declined to -13 in September from -8 in the previous month as anxieties heightened on energy bills, food costs and tax hikes. Markets had expected a reading of -8.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7049.36, down 0.41 percent from the previous close of 7078.35.



In the 101-scrip index, only 24 scrips have resisted the negative sentiment. More than 40 percent of the index constituents have declined more than one percent from Thursday's levels.



Meanwhile, Confederation of British Industry's distributive trades survey pointed to the slowest growth in retail sales in 6 months as reflected in the retail sales reading which fell to +11 in September, from a 7-year high of +60 in August. The forecasts were at 35.



Rolls Royce Holdings held on to the coveted best performer position in FTSE 100 with a gain of 4.68 percent. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca gained 2.69 percent after announcing that it successfully developed a new prostate cancer drug which had met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.



Pest control and hygiene services provider Rentokil Initial and internet services provider Rightmove have lost more than 3 percent.



JD Sports Fashion shed more than 2 percent as markets reacted to Nike cutting 2022 sales forecasts.



Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 71 million. The scrip has gained 0.60 percent.



The GBPUSD pair decreased to 1.3662 from 1.3716 at the close on Thursday.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds firmed up to 0.9140 percent from Thursday's close of 0.9090 percent as interest rate hardening expectations increased in response to monetary tightening cues unveiled in Thursday's BOE commentary.



