

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mountain resort operator Vail Resorts (MTN) and Toyota (TYT.L, TM) have announced a multi-year partnership across the 33 mountain resorts in Vail Resorts' U.S. portfolio. As Vail Resorts' first-ever Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide fuel-efficient transportation, and best-in-class activities for guests. Also, Toyota will provide vehicles for Vail Resorts' mountain operations team members.



During the 2021/22 winter season, the companies will provide complimentary courtesy vehicles at 20 properties - a valet service that transports lodging guests around town and to nearby trails.



The Toyota fleet will include all-wheel drive vehicles with off-road capabilities, including RAV4 Hybrids, 4Runners, and Highlander Hybrids.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de