

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States is currently witnessing a mixed trend of marginal decline in new Covid cases and continuing rise in deaths due to coronavirus infection.



The death toll that hovered above 2000 for two consecutive weeks crossed the 3000-a-day mark Thursday.



With 3158 new coronavirus casualties reporting, the national total has increased to 684,357, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The weekly average of COVID deaths - 2,036 - marks 29 percent increase in two weeks.



At the same time, the seven-day average of COVID infections - 126,760 - fell by 29 percent in a fortnight.



128731 additional cases took the national COVID infection toll to 42,672,291.



Hospitalizations due to the pandemic are steadily coming down in the United States.



The number of people hospitalized in the country has declined to 90,688, according to data compiled by New York Times. It marks 10 percent decrease within a fortnight.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,585,203 cases and a total of 68560 people dying due to the disease there.



33,033,525 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 182,587,334 people in the United States, or 55 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83 percent of people above 65.



212,564,346 people, or 64 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 387,821,704 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

