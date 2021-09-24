

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian stock market ended modestly lower on Friday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session as rising uncertainty about Evergrande's ability to pay interest on the dollar-denominated bonds weighed on sentiment.



Weakness in European markets and a rather sluggish trend on Wall Street rendered the mood cautious.



Healthcare and information technology stocks drifted lower. Energy stocks moved up on higher crude oil prices. Consumer discretionary stocks were mostly weak, while financials, industrials and materials shares closed mixed.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 59.27 points or 0.29% at 20,402.66, losing after three straight days of gains. The index moved in a very tight range between 20,384.20 and 20,438.05 in lackluster trade. The index shed about 0.4% in the week.



AutoCanada (ACQ.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) declined 2 to 4%.



Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO), Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) gained 1.5 to 4%.



