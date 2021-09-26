A strange week: First Chinese Evergrande brought out bearish moods, then our Index Heavyweights created a new ATX TR High. News came from Andritz (3), Bawag, Vienna Insurance Group, Fabasoft, Marinomed, Valneva, Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,99% to 7.296,97 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 33,49%. Up to now there were 119 days with a positive and 68 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,19% away, from the low 33,49%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,31%, the weakest is Friday with -0,05%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 5,02% in front of OMV 4,82% and Bawag 3,82%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -7,26% in front of voestalpine -5,88% and Porr -4,04%. Further highlights this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...