

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment manager 3i Group (III.L) said that sales for year-to-date period were more than 4.5 billion euros, up more than 20% from last year, with strong trading continuing across all geographies.



The company expect LTM EBITDA to the end of P9 to be over 760 million euros compared to 579 million euros at September last year. Action has now opened 150 stores in 2021, including its first five stores in Italy where trading has been ahead of plan.



The company noted that it will hold a Capital Markets Seminar via webcast Monday.



