

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Rolls-Royce North America has been selected by the United States Air Force to provide the powerplant for the B-52 Stratofortress under the Commercial Engine Replacement Program. After a multi-year competition, the company has been selected to provide American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine for the B-52 for the next 30 years.



Rolls-Royce will build and test the F130 engines at its Indianapolis, Indiana, facility. The contract win creates demand for 650 engines to be produced at the site.



Tom Bell, Chairman & CEO, Rolls-Royce North America, said: 'The F130 is a proven, efficient, modern engine that is the perfect fit for the B-52.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

