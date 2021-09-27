

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) said that it is commencing the second tranche of the company's share repurchase program announced on 18 August 2021. The company will cancel any of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each purchased by it.



The second tranche of the Program will run from 27 September 2021 and end no later than 31 December 2021. The aggregate purchase price of all ordinary shares acquired under the second tranche of the Program will be no greater than 30 million pounds. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares that can be purchased under the second tranche of the Program is 10 million ordinary shares.



