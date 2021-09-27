

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: Corrects the story to say performance was not of 3i's but their largest asset Action's)



Investment manager 3i Group (III.L) said sales for year-to-date period at its largest asset, 'Action' were over 4.5 billion euros, up more than 20% from last year, with strong trading across all geographies.



The company said that its biggest investment Action's sales, EBITDA and cash generation were above budget for the third-quarter to date, adding that its performance has continued.



The company expect LTM EBITDA to the end of P9 to be above 760 million euros compared to 579 million euros at September a year ago.



According to the company, Action has now opened 150 stores in 2021, including its first five stores in Italy where trading has been ahead of plan.



