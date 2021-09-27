

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw PLC (RSW.L) said its Board confirmed that final results are expected to be in line with the trading update provided on 7 July 2021. In July, the Group said it expects fiscal 2021 adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 116 million pounds to 121 million pounds, and revenue in the range of 562 million pounds to 567 million pounds.



Also, Renishaw noted that its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, has requested additional time to complete review procedures and so the Group now expects to announce final results on 21 October 2021, revised from the previously planned date of 30 September 2021.



The Group said it has seen a strong start to the current fiscal year and currently has a record order book.



