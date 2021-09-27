

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Industrial output grew 13.69 percent year-on-year in August, following a 14.36 percent increase July.



The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 14.62 percent from 15.52 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 4.39 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 7.41 percent and water supply output decreased 0.36 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.98 percent in August, following a 1.32 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 4.28 percent yearly in August, following a 9.63 percent fall in July.



