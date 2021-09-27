

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle USA Inc., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, is recalling around 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza citing misbranding and undeclared soy protein, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves 26-oz. carton containing 'DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST' with lot code 1181510721 and 'Best Buy' date of MAR2022 on the label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 1682A' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The affected pizza products were produced on June 30, and were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers across the United States.



The agency said the frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three meat pizza, which contains textured soy protein that was not declared on the product label.



The recall was initiated after the Schaumburg, Illinois -based company received a consumer complaint that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing undeclared allergens, Jimbo's Kitchen, dba New England Cupboard, in late August recalled Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix. Bea Lydecker's Naturals, Inc. in June called back six Living Free brand dietary supplement products citing undeclared soy lecithin.



