

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced Monday that it is investing $500 million to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Qu?ng Ninh Province, Vietnam.



JinkoSolar has begun to work on the facility, which is expected to have an annual capacity of 7GW to support its existing overseas production facilities. JinkoSolar is committed to ensuring the long term stability of its global supply chain and reliable sales network.



As the first PV project launched in the Qu?ng Yên Coastal Economic Zone of Qu?ng Ninh Province, the facility is fully aligned with local development goals for clean and environmentally friendly industries. The project received approval from the local government in early 2021 and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022.



