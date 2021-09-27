

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) has agreed to sell 100% of ITP Aero to Bain Capital Private Equity for approximately 1.7 billion euros. ITP Aero is a leading aerospace and engine component supplier.



Rolls-Royce will use total cash proceeds to help rebuild the balance sheet, in support of the company's medium-term ambition to return to an investment grade credit profile. The company noted that the proposed sale is a key element of its disposal programme, announced on 27 August 2020.



Bain Capital, LP is one of the world's leading private investment firms. It is a consortium of Spanish and Basque companies including SAPA and JB Capital.



