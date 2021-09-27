

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - This week's trading might be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, personal income, and spending and manufacturing activity.



Congress will vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 84.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq edged down 4.55 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 15,047.70, the Dow crept up 33.18 points or 0.1 percent to 34,798.00, and the S&P 500 ticked up 6.50 points or 0.2 percent to 4,455.48.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 11.0, while it was up 9.0 in August.



A two-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. A five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to speak via Webinar at New York Fed Web Series on Culture: Culture Diagnosis and Behavior ChangeLearnings from the Field at 9.00 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to speak via Webinar to Economic Club of New York at 12.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended Monday's session on a mixed note. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 30.24 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,582.83.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 24,208.78.



Japanese markets ended marginally lower. Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 41.60 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,384.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 41.40 points, or 0.54 percent, at 7,690.70.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 18.44 points or 0.28 percent. The German DAX is adding 67.24 points or 0.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 3.50 points or 0.05 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 90.45 points or 0.77 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing 0.26 percent.



