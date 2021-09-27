

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.8 percent in August after rising by a revised 0.5 percent in July.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent dip that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in August after climbing by 0.8 percent in July.



