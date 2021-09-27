

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended with a slender gain on Monday after a rather sluggish outing as traders largely made cautious moves amid a lack of directional clues.



The dollar stayed mostly positive after emerging from the lows touched in the Asian session, but failed to make significant progress above the flat line. After advancing to 93.49 earlier in the day, the dollar index dropped to 93.33, its previous close.



The yield on long term Treasury Notes rose to 1.47%, as investors awaited speeches from several Fed officials this week for clues on when the central bank could taper its pandemic-era economic support. Jerome Powell is also scheduled to make a speech this week.



Gold futures for December ended with a small gain of $0.30 at $1,752.00 an ounce, after dropping to a low of $1,744.70 earlier in the day.



Silver futures for December ended higher by $0.269 at $22.694 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.2895 per pound, gaining $0.0040.



Traders, digesting the results of the Federal Election in Germany, also continued to keep an eye on developments surrounding debt-laden China Evergrande, after the property giant missed a bond payment deadline last week.



