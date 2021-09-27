

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford (F) has commenced a recall of about 17,000 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs that the company sold in the United States due to improperly attached windshields and panoramic roof glass that may detach, creating risk of crash or injury.



According to Ford, all vehicles built between February 24, 2020, and July 18, 2021, may have been improperly bonded during the manufacturing process. Consumers with vehicle defects may notice water leaks or increased wind noise, or both. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.



'We were made aware from a field report of a cracked windshield repair, and that's where they noted the windshield urethane adhesion. Then we included the panoramic roof because it utilizes the same urethane application process,' Ford spokesman Said Deep told the Free Press on Sunday. 'When we were made aware, we immediately alerted NHTSA.'



