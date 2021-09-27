

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major rivals on Monday as traders looked for directional clues.



The yield on long term Treasury Notes rose to 1.47%, as investors awaited speeches from several Fed officials this week for clues on when the central bank could taper its pandemic-era economic support. Jerome Powell is also scheduled to make a speech this week.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.8% in August after rising by a revised 0.5% in July.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.6% compared to the 0.1% dip that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2% in August after climbing by 0.8% in July.



The dollar index, which dropped to 93.21 in the Asian session, recovered subsequently and was last seen at 93.41, up nearly 0.1% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to 1.1698 from 1.1721.



The Pound Sterling strengthened against the dollar, fetching $1.3698 a unit, up from $1.3676.



The Yen weakened to 111.01, dropping from 110.74 a dollar.



Against the Aussie, the dollar weakened to 0.7286 from 0.7262.



The Swiss franc slid to 0.9259 a dollar from 0.9244, while the Loonie firmed to 1.2629 a dollar from around 1.2650.



